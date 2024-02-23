Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading Down 0.1%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWSGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.55 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($0.96). Approximately 354,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,082,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.65 ($0.97).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Helios Towers Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.06. The firm has a market cap of £804.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,276.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

