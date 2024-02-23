Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading Down 0.1%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.55 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($0.96). Approximately 354,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,082,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.65 ($0.97).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HTWS
Helios Towers Stock Down 0.1 %
Helios Towers Company Profile
Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Towers
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.