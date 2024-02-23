Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

