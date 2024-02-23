HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 300,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.