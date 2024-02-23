Hilary A. Rapkin Sells 5,800 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WEX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

