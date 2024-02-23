HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

HireRight Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

