Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.46.

Home Depot stock opened at $371.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.36 and its 200 day moving average is $326.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $369.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $372.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

