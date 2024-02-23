Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,605. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.2 %

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $36.72 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

