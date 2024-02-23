Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $2,694,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

