Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

NYSE HWM opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $65.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

