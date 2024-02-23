Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

