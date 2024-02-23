iA Financial Co. Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.34 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.51. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.

TSE:IAG opened at C$85.46 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,225,447 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

