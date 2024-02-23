iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.61. 418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

