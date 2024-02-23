iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$104.00 to C$95.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. iA Financial traded as low as C$84.32 and last traded at C$85.43. 111,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 155,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.75.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.85.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$90.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
