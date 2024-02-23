IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Trading Up 1.5%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $153.56. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.32.

IMCD Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

About IMCD

(Get Free Report)

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.