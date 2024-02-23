Insider Buying: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director Purchases 545 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $368.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.16. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Humana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.