Insider Buying: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director Purchases 545 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Humana Stock Performance
NYSE HUM opened at $368.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.16. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
