Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 12,235 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $196,861.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.33. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

