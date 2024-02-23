Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 10.1 %

NYSE IBP opened at $222.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $229.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.