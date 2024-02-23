Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Insulet by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.
Insulet Stock Up 2.4 %
Insulet stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.15.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
