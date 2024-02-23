Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,242 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 261,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $223,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.