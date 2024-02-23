International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,236,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.