International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $85.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of IFF opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

