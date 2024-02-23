International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

