Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Up 150%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 150% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Invesque Stock Up 150.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Invesque Company Profile
Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.
