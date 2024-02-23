Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,039 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 238% compared to the average volume of 1,786 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fluence Energy by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Fluence Energy by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 2.77. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

