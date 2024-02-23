Investors Purchase High Volume of Nucor Put Options (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,492 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 4,841 put options.

NYSE NUE opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $190.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

