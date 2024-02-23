Iris Energy Limited Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

IREN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

