iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 13,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2367 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYXF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

