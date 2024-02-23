iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 13,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2367 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
