iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 219,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 153,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
