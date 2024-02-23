iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 219,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 153,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

