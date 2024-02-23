iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 124,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 77,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
