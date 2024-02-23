iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $79.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $86.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

