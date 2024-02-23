Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of JACK opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.68.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

