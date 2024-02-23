Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.68.

Shares of JACK opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

