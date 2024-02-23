Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JXN opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

