Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.33, but opened at $48.82. Jackson Financial shares last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 244,508 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

