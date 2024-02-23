Jonestrading Boosts Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $12.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RITM. JMP Securities raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.89.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 1,852,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after buying an additional 195,356 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.