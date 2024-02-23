JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in JOYY by 168.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 62.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JOYY by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

