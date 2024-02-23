JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ YY opened at $32.39 on Friday. JOYY has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 168.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

