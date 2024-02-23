Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Up 3.6%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Juventus Football Club Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Free Report)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.