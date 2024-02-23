Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading 7.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.80. 11,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 93,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $2,320,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

