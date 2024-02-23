Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAMN
Kaman Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kaman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kaman by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kaman by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kaman
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.