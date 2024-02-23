Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

KAMN stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kaman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kaman by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kaman by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

