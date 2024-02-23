KBR, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

KBR stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

