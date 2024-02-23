Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

