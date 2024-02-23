Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

RCD opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $103.95 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

