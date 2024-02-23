Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,366 shares of company stock worth $7,800,547 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

