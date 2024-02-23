Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAPR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 49.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS KAPR opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

