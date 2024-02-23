Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.56 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

