Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 414.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $26,302,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 795,848 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 649,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 393.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 519,588 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

PRFZ stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

