Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after buying an additional 252,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,941.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 124,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 118,283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 304.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $344.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

