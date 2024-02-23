Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $600,731.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,191,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $600,731.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,191,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,531,607.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,036 shares of company stock valued at $65,304,403 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $205.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.97. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

