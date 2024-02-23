Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

